Four Lancaster County police departments and the district attorney’s office are among 220 law enforcement agencies across Pennsylvania in line for part of $170 million in state money intended to support law enforcement and community safety.

Lancaster’s police department, the county’s largest, is getting just over $4 million, which it will use to buy body and interview room cameras and upgrade its records management system and computer servers. It also will use the money to train police and hire a geographic information system mapping technician and a data entry clerk.

The money county agencies will receive comes from the state Local Law Enforcement Support Program. Other state grants will be handed down through the Gun Violence Investigation and Prosecution Program.

The law enforcement support program is intended to fund information technology improvements, buy equipment and support retention and recruitment efforts and training, according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office. The gun violence program is intended to give police more tools to investigate and prosecute firearms violations and violent gun crimes.

“These grant programs are one more tool in our toolbox to create safer communities across Pennsylvania,” Wolf said in a recent news release announcing the funding. “With adequate resources, our local law enforcement and investigative offices can better protect and serve.”

East Cocalico Township, New Holland Borough and Pequea Township police departments also were awarded grants.

East Cocalico’s police department will use its $114,861 to buy an in-car camera system and radios for officers and patrol cars, as well as pay for two years of records management at $21,000, Chief Darrick Keppley said. Radios cost $4,546 each for officers and $4,735 apiece for patrol cars. The department has 16 full-time officers, including the chief.

“It will definitely support us budgetwise because we can then allocate monies to other projects such as use-of-force training,” Keppley said.

The governor’s office said areas of Pennsylvania with high rates of violence and law agencies that have difficulty solving cases were given priority consideration.

Keppley said his department doesn’t have that problem.

“I would say that these tools will enhance the department’s ability to solve crimes and support our ongoing efforts to properly report crimes to the Pennsylvania State Police and ultimately the FBI, all while supporting officer safety in these efforts,” Keppley said.

New Holland will use its $119,136 for body and in-car cameras. Lisa Gehr, the department’s office manager, said the department has not had body cameras and is just beginning to look at vendors. The department has about 20 officers.

Pequea Township will use its $40,964 for body and in-car cameras, an interview room camera and a records management system. Chief John Michener said the money will ensure all officers on patrol have body cameras. The department has four full-time and four part-time officers. And the money will allow him to replace some older in-car cameras so that all in-car camera systems are up to date and in sync.

Asked about the grant being targeted to areas with high crime rates, Michener said his department’s solving rate has historically been above the state average and that Martic Township is a low-crime area.

District Attorney Heather Adams said the $94,185 her office is getting will be used to upgrade the office’s records management system and buy a drone for its crash unit to help in fatal crash investigations. The county’s Special Emergency Response Team also will be able to use the drone.