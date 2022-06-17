Four Lancaster County men arrested on illegal weapons charges by New York State Troopers earlier this month.

Police stopped a 2013 Audi A4 the four were in for an unspecified traffic violation in Chenango, a town about 60 miles north of Scranton, on June 12.

During the stop, troopers discovered the men in possession of three guns and magazines deemed illegal under New York law, according to a June 14 news release from New York State Police.

Robert J. Applegate II, 56, who was driving, Glen W. Applegate, 28, both of Kinzers, and Robert J. Applegate III, 31, Lancaster, were each charged with three felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Trevor D. Sweigart, 29, Lititz, was charged with four felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

A police news release showed three Infamous Ryders vests, but a police spokesperson Friday declined to say if the men were members of the motorcycle club, just that the vests were found in the car.

They were being held Friday in Broome County Jail without bail.