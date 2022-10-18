Former Lancaster mayor Charlie Smithgall died early Thursday morning at the age of 77.

Though Smithgall was a well-known community figure before his political career - he owned Smithgall's Pharmacy, complete with its popular soda fountain, and his collection of Civil War cannons was renowned - his time as mayor made him a constant presence in local newspapers.

From the LNP | LancasterOnline digital archives, here's a look back at four moments that help tell the story of Smithgall's tenure in office.

The 'yellow shirts'

In the 1990s, efforts to curtail drug-related crime in certain areas of the city resulted in the creation of the Street Operations Group, a quick-response team of officers known for their distinctive yellow shirts.

Prior to Smithgall's tenure, the "yellow shirts" were the subject of controversy, with residents of the city's Southeast claiming abusive treatment by them and calling for racial sensitivity training for members of the team.

City police Chief Michael Landis denied the allegations.

Smithgall positioned himself as a "tough on crime" candidate for mayor, and when he took office, he made the Street Operations Group a central part of his strategy. He increased funding for them from $95,000 in 1997 to $175,000 in 1998, and touted their role in the dramatic drop in city crime rates that occurred at that time.

The tactics of the "yellow shirts" involved converging in large numbers - sometimes a dozen or more officers - on a particular spot in the city and making arrests very quickly, then remaining in the area to issue more minor citations.

"They can wind up at any place in town at any time," Smithgall said of the group in September 1999. "They're keeping the people who commit crimes in the city very nervous. ... You never know when they're going to show up."

Smithgall and police officials said the Street Operations Group was instrumental in the reduction of crime rates in the city - especially a 28 percent drop between 1997 and 1998.

The convention center

One significant project during Smithgall's time as mayor of Lancaster was the Lancaster County Convention Center.

From Smithgall's first days in office, he was an advocate for development in the city, working with the Lancaster Campaign to target locations for redevelopment.

Six months into his first term, the first studies about a potential downtown convention center were ordered.

The next year, a massive plan was unveiled, proposing a convention center and hotel complex that would occupy the former Watt & Shand department store site as well as several surrounding properties.

Controversy ensued, as a group of 37 local hoteliers went to court over a hotel room tax that would be used to fund the center. Another contentious subject was the fate of historic buildings that would be impacted by the project.

But eventually the courts ruled against the hoteliers, and the project continued.

In July 2001, with planning under way for the convention center, Smithgall posed with community leaders in front of the former Watt & Shand building for a front-page photo for the New Era, as Marriott was announced as the hotel partner for the project.

The developer for the hotel was Penn Square Partners, which included Penn Square General Corp., a High Industries affiliate; Fulton Bank; and Lancaster Newspapers Inc.

At the time of the announcement, an opening date of 2004 was targeted. However, controversy and opposition to the center continued long after Smithgall's tenure as mayor ended. The center eventually opened in 2009.

Open heart surgery

A personal issue that became a memorable moment in Smithgall's time as Lancaster mayor was his open-heart surgery.

On April 1, 2000, Smithgall underwent a scheduled cardiac test - a routine practice for him since a heart attack in 1988 - and doctors recommended immediate surgery.

Smithgall, then 54 years old, underwent a quadruple bypass surgery the same day. City public works director Richard Nissley filled in as interim mayor while Smithgall recovered.

The next day, customers at Smithgall's Pharmacy expressed their concern for the recuperating mayor, anxiously asking about his recovery and leaving cards and flowers for him at the pharmacy counter.

After a week in the hospital - the first two days in intensive care - Smithgall was released to go home on April 7.

And on April 12, he drew a round of applause when he paid a surprise visit to a city council meeting. Smithgall, looking frail and speaking in a low voice, spent about 15 minutes at the meeting.

He then returned home, where he resumed handling the "low-pressure" mayoral tasks that could be done over the phone.

Clipper Magazine Stadium

Smithgall was a big proponent in making sure that Clipper Magazine Stadium’s home was in Lancaster city.

Smithgall wrote a “firmly worded” letter to the state – which was providing much of the project’s funding – and promised the city would fill the gap. Smithgall saw it as a one-time opportunity for the city, and he took it. He promised $900,000 to the county Redevelopment Authority for the stadium project without council approval.

The stadium had its groundbreaking ceremony on April 28, 2004 and officially opened on May 11, 2005. It would play host to the Lancaster Barnstormers, a minor league baseball team whose inaugural season was in 2005. Smithgall called the first season a “trial-and-error” period, saying that there weren't many traffic issues caused and that noise complaints from neighbors regarding the fireworks tapered off over the summer.

The stadium turned out to be a success. The attendance at Barnstormers games skyrocketed in the years after it opened, and hosted special events like concerts from names such as Bob Dylan, Willow Nelson, Def Leppard and Bryan Adams.