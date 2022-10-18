In this photo from July 24, 2001, community leaders pose in front of the newly unveiled Marriott hotel banner on the former Watt & Shand building. They are, from left, city council President Nelson Polite Sr., Mayor Charlie Smithgall, Nevin Cooley of Penn Square Partners, Dan Mahoney of Marriott, S. Dale High of High Industries, state Sen. Gibson Armstrong and County Commissioner Paul Thibault.
Former Lancaster mayor Charlie Smithgall died early Thursday morning at the age of 77.
Though Smithgall was a well-known community figure before his political career - he owned Smithgall's Pharmacy, complete with its popular soda fountain, and his collection of Civil War cannons was renowned - his time as mayor made him a constant presence in local newspapers.
From the LNP | LancasterOnline digital archives, here's a look back at four moments that help tell the story of Smithgall's tenure in office.
The 'yellow shirts'
In the 1990s, efforts to curtail drug-related crime in certain areas of the city resulted in the creation of the Street Operations Group, a quick-response team of officers known for their distinctive yellow shirts.
Prior to Smithgall's tenure, the "yellow shirts" were the subject of controversy, with residents of the city's Southeast claiming abusive treatment by them and calling for racial sensitivity training for members of the team.
City police Chief Michael Landis denied the allegations.
Smithgall positioned himself as a "tough on crime" candidate for mayor, and when he took office, he made the Street Operations Group a central part of his strategy. He increased funding for them from $95,000 in 1997 to $175,000 in 1998, and touted their role in the dramatic drop in city crime rates that occurred at that time.
The tactics of the "yellow shirts" involved converging in large numbers - sometimes a dozen or more officers - on a particular spot in the city and making arrests very quickly, then remaining in the area to issue more minor citations.
"They can wind up at any place in town at any time," Smithgall said of the group in September 1999. "They're keeping the people who commit crimes in the city very nervous. ... You never know when they're going to show up."
Smithgall and police officials said the Street Operations Group was instrumental in the reduction of crime rates in the city - especially a 28 percent drop between 1997 and 1998.
One significant project during Smithgall's time as mayor of Lancaster was the Lancaster County Convention Center.
From Smithgall's first days in office, he was an advocate for development in the city, working with the Lancaster Campaign to target locations for redevelopment.
Six months into his first term, the first studies about a potential downtown convention center were ordered.
The next year, a massive plan was unveiled, proposing a convention center and hotel complex that would occupy the former Watt & Shand department store site as well as several surrounding properties.
Controversy ensued, as a group of 37 local hoteliers went to court over a hotel room tax that would be used to fund the center. Another contentious subject was the fate of historic buildings that would be impacted by the project.
But eventually the courts ruled against the hoteliers, and the project continued.
In July 2001, with planning under way for the convention center, Smithgall posed with community leaders in front of the former Watt & Shand building for a front-page photo for the New Era, as Marriott was announced as the hotel partner for the project.
The developer for the hotel was Penn Square Partners, which included Penn Square General Corp., a High Industries affiliate; Fulton Bank; and Lancaster Newspapers Inc.
At the time of the announcement, an opening date of 2004 was targeted. However, controversy and opposition to the center continued long after Smithgall's tenure as mayor ended. The center eventually opened in 2009.
Open heart surgery
A personal issue that became a memorable moment in Smithgall's time as Lancaster mayor was his open-heart surgery.
On April 1, 2000, Smithgall underwent a scheduled cardiac test - a routine practice for him since a heart attack in 1988 - and doctors recommended immediate surgery.
Smithgall, then 54 years old, underwent a quadruple bypass surgery the same day. City public works director Richard Nissley filled in as interim mayor while Smithgall recovered.
The next day, customers at Smithgall's Pharmacy expressed their concern for the recuperating mayor, anxiously asking about his recovery and leaving cards and flowers for him at the pharmacy counter.
After a week in the hospital - the first two days in intensive care - Smithgall was released to go home on April 7.
And on April 12, he drew a round of applause when he paid a surprise visit to a city council meeting. Smithgall, looking frail and speaking in a low voice, spent about 15 minutes at the meeting.
He then returned home, where he resumed handling the "low-pressure" mayoral tasks that could be done over the phone.
1 of 26
Former Lancaster city Mayor Charlie Smithgall in January of 2019.
Going out with a bang, former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall and friends fired their 17 cannons for the last time in 2015, during the annual Independence Day celebration at Long’s Park. Since 1980, the volunteers had been putting the bangs into Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” to the delight of the crowd. Smithgall had back surgery in November and he noted that changing regulations that would require him to get a federal explosives license factored into the decision to make this the tradition’s final year. Smithgall, who had perhaps the most extensive privately owned collection of antique cannons in the country, had taken them to other performances as well and provided firepower for the 2012 Steven Spielberg movie “Lincoln” and the 1993 film “Gettysburg.”
Charlie Smithgall stands amid some of his collection of cannons inside his storage facility on Wednesday, June 10, 2015. This will be the last year Smithgall and his crew will be doing the "1812 Overture" at Long's Park for Independence Day.
Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall, pictured in this file photo, wants a judge to grant him legal standing in a lawsuit challenging the legality of a state law that enabled the National Rifle Association to sue the city over its gun rules. Smithgall supports the law. (Marty Heisey)
Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall speaks after a rally before the 2005 election in this file photo. Smithgall's eight-year run as mayor of Lancaster ended in January 2006, when he hands over the job to Rick Gray. Suzette Wenger / Intelligencer Journal
State Rep. Michael Sturla (left), state Sen. Gibson E. Armstrong (center) and Mayor Charlie Smithgall stand in front of the former Watt & Shand department store in 2005. Smithgall was instrumental in the transformation of Penn Square in downtown Lancaster.
Charlie Smithgall, honored before the concert waves to the crowd at Longs Park during the Patriotic Concert and 1812 Overture cannon blasts on Sunday night, July 5 2015, in Lancaster.
Marty Heisey/Staff LNP
Going out with a bang, former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall and friends fired their 17 cannons for the last time in 2015, during the annual Independence Day celebration at Long’s Park. Since 1980, the volunteers had been putting the bangs into Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” to the delight of the crowd. Smithgall had back surgery in November and he noted that changing regulations that would require him to get a federal explosives license factored into the decision to make this the tradition’s final year. Smithgall, who had perhaps the most extensive privately owned collection of antique cannons in the country, had taken them to other performances as well and provided firepower for the 2012 Steven Spielberg movie “Lincoln” and the 1993 film “Gettysburg.”
Charlie Smithgall stands amid some of his collection of cannons inside his storage facility on Wednesday, June 10, 2015. This will be the last year Smithgall and his crew will be doing the "1812 Overture" at Long's Park for Independence Day.
Cylo and former Mayor Charlie Smithgall share a moment together before the game.
Suzette Wenger/staff
Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall, pictured in this file photo, wants a judge to grant him legal standing in a lawsuit challenging the legality of a state law that enabled the National Rifle Association to sue the city over its gun rules. Smithgall supports the law. (Marty Heisey)
Charlie Smithgall, Marilyn Schnee and Dustin Keener shake hands in front of Smithgall's Pharmacy in 2011. Smithgall had announced a run for council that year. (Justin David Graybill/Sunday News)
Justin David Graybill/Sunday News
Charlie Smithgall stands behind City Hall in October 2009. (Dan Marschka / Staff)
Dan Marschka
Charlie Smithgall sits at a table in February 2008 at the Smithgall's Pharmacy on Columbia Avenue. (Dan Marschka / Intelligencer Journal)
Dan Marschka
Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall speaks after a rally before the 2005 election in this file photo. Smithgall's eight-year run as mayor of Lancaster ended in January 2006, when he hands over the job to Rick Gray. Suzette Wenger / Intelligencer Journal
State Rep. Michael Sturla (left), state Sen. Gibson E. Armstrong (center) and Mayor Charlie Smithgall stand in front of the former Watt & Shand department store in 2005. Smithgall was instrumental in the transformation of Penn Square in downtown Lancaster.
Heisey
Newly re-elected Mayor Charlie Smithgall and his wife Debbie stand outside City Hall in 2001.
Heisey
Charlie Smithgall measures out a prescription for a customer at his 536 W. Lemon St. pharmacy in 1998.
Heisey
Republican Charlie Smithgall campaigns for mayor in 1997. Smithgall would go on to win the race and serve two terms as mayor.
Zecher
Clipper Magazine Stadium
Smithgall was a big proponent in making sure that Clipper Magazine Stadium’s home was in Lancaster city.
The stadium had its groundbreaking ceremony on April 28, 2004 and officially opened on May 11, 2005. It would play host to the Lancaster Barnstormers, a minor league baseball team whose inaugural season was in 2005. Smithgall called the first season a “trial-and-error” period, saying that there weren't many traffic issues caused and that noise complaints from neighbors regarding the fireworks tapered off over the summer.
The stadium turned out to be a success. The attendance at Barnstormers games skyrocketed in the years after it opened, and hosted special events like concerts from names such as Bob Dylan, Willow Nelson, Def Leppard and Bryan Adams.