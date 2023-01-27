Lancaster City Police said four people were injured in a shooting Thursday night in the 500 block of North Franklin Street.

All four of the injured arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

City officers responded at 9:08 p.m. to a report of shots fired, police said. WGAL-TV reports the shooting happened at the McDonald's near McCaskey High and Wickersham Elementary schools.

Police said no one is in custody as of Friday morning.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.