Three men and a woman were injured in an overnight shooting in Lancaster city, according to police.

Officers were dispatched around 2:13 a.m. Saturday to the first block of West Orange Street for a reported shooting. Officers arrived to find multiple shell casings in the street.

The shooting happened shortly after a nearby bar closed, and there was a reported disturbance before gunshots rang out, police said.

The three men and woman were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, police said. The police report did not indicate the severity of their injuries.

Police continue to investigate and are in the process of identifying and talking to witnesses. No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 or the Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1912. Tips can also be submitted via CrimeWatch.