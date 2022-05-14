As many as four people may have been injured after several vehicles collided at a Lancaster city intersection Saturday afternoon, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Two vehicles crashed at East Ross and North Plum streets at 3:55 p.m., a supervisor said. Another two vehicles were also involved in the crash, according to a dispatch report.

Several people were injured in the collision, though the supervisor was unsure of how many. A dispatch report stated four people were injured.

None of the injured had been transported to a hospital by around 4:10 p.m., the supervisor said.