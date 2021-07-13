A roll-over crash in Paradise Township on Tuesday evening left multiple people injured, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
The single vehicle crash occurred in the first block of Corner Ketch Road, east of Strasburg, at 8:16 p.m., the supervisor said.
Four people were injured in the crash, though the supervisor was unsure of the extent of their injuries. A helicopter was called to airlift at least one of the patients to a hospital, though was later canceled.
Corner Ketch Road was shut down at South Belmont Road and White Oak Road.