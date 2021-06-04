Several questions remain unanswered after Tuesday’s house explosion in Mount Joy Township.

The cause of the blast is still under investigation, along with what caused the deaths of two people found among the debris the next day and their identities.

Click here to read the latest on what we know about the Mount Joy Township house explosion.

At least three other homes have been destroyed in explosions since 2004, according to LNP | LancasterOnline archives. One of the blasts was fatal.

Here's a look at the three county house explosions over the last 17 years:

July 2, 2017

A UGI worker checking on a reported gas leak at a home in Manor Township was killed July 2, 2017, when the house exploded.

Richard Bouder, 54, died in the blast, and two other UGI workers and a Lancaster Area Sewer Authority employee were injured.

The explosion happened 10 minutes after the homeowner was evacuated and the workers began to look into the possible gas leak.

The house at 206 Springdale Lane was destroyed and four surrounding homes were damaged and had to be condemned. Other nearby homes also were damaged.

The explosion left an estimated $2.2 million in property damage.

In October 2010, the state Public Utility Commission formally approved a settlement under which a UGI Utilities subsidiary would pay a $1.1 million civil penalty, the largest ever paid by the company.

September 2, 2006

Six members of a family escaped serious injury when the West Lampeter Township home they were in exploded on the morning of Sept. 2, 2006.

Miguel and Millie Boyer, their three children and their niece were sleeping at 8 a.m. when the house exploded, causing the second floor to collapse into the first.

Neighbors rushed to the home at 39 Apple Blossom Drive and helped the family exit through what had been a second-floor window.

The family moved into a new home on the same site where the previous one was razed and rebuilt, but Miguel Boyer told LNP | LancasterOnline two years after the blast that his family was still having trouble forgetting about the explosion.

The state Public Utility Commission said the blast was caused by a ruptured tee coupling outside the home. It finalized a settlement with UGI Utilities in October 2018 and approved an agreement reached two months earlier that fined UGI $40,000.

March 26, 2004

A UGI worker was injured and seven people were left temporarily homeless after a Lancaster city home exploded on March 26, 2004.

The family at 403 S. Queen St. fled the house and called UGI after smelling gas. The home exploded shortly after a UGI worker went to the basement to check a gas meter.

The UGI worker suffered burns to his hands and face. The natural gas explosion blew out the front door off the house, where, witnesses said, it hit a passing car.

UGI Utilities had to pay a $5,000 civil penalty and replace $90,000 worth of equipment under a settlement finalized with the state Public Utility Commission in February 2009.

The commission ordered UGI to replace about 300 cellphones with “no-spark” models, although a spokeswoman said there was no proof that a UGI employee’s cellphone caused the explosion.