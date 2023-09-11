Several events are planned to remember the lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, as well as celebrate first responders.
Crunch: 9/11 Stair Climb
This event on Monday honors the fallen by contributing your steps at your local Crunch gym with a goal of 110 flights or 2,071 stairs. You may also participate on your own, climbing stairs at home. Use hashtag #CrunchStairChallenge and upload your photos/videos.
More info: Crunch Fitness - Lancaster, 870 Plaza Blvd, Lancaster.
Memorial Ceremony
Lancaster County at 9 a.m. Monday will host a 9/11 memorial ceremony and wreath laying event to recognize the 52 Lancaster County first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
More info: Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center 101 Champ Boulevard, Manheim.
'Never Forget' cruise ride
Fourth annual Never Forget 9/11 Cruise at Root’s County Market & Auction is 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Benefits local first responder stations. All vehicles are allowed around a 25-mile cruise. There will a food truck and ice cream truck at the end, along with raffle items. Patriotic flags are welcome; no political flags.
More info: Root's Market, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim. Cost: $10 for driver; $5 per passenger.
Lancaster County's 12th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Clipper Magazine Stadium is Saturday, Sept. 17, with registration starting at 8 a.m. Proceeds benefit the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation to support mental health services for the Fire Department of New York, and to programming to prevent line-of-duty deaths.
Firefighters gathered once again at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Sunday for the 12th Lancaster 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The event is held to remember 343 New York City firefighters who died when the World Trade Center buildings collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001. Participants climb the equivalent of 110 stories while carrying a picture of a fallen firefighter. The climb symbolizes the one firefighters tried to make on 9/11.