A four-person family was displaced Friday after a Rapho Township mobile home was heavily damaged in a fire, according to the Fire Department Mount Joy.

Firefighters arrived at Ridgewood Manor Mobile Home Park at 4:18 p.m. to find a large fire on the porch and in the living room of a double-wide trailer at 34 Ridgewood Manor, according to Assistant Chief William A. Hall. The fire was dispersed after about 10 minutes.

The front quarter of the home sustained fire damage, with the rest of the dwelling taking smoke damage, Hall said. A pickup truck in the home’s driveway was totally destroyed.

Some neighboring homes sustained some minor damage to the siding, Hall said.

An official estimate of damage caused by the fire has not been determined, though Hall estimated it would be around $50,000.

A resident and dog inside the home were safely removed, Hall said. No one was injured in the blaze.

The fire is believed to have started on the porch, though the cause of the blaze has not been determined. A fire marshal is investigating the incident.

The home is currently uninhabitable, though Hall said it was not necessarily totaled.

The residents are currently staying with family, Hall said. A fire chaplain was also on scene to assist “as they could.”

Fire Department Mount Joy was assisted by the Manheim, Hempfield, East Petersburg, Mastersonville and Mountville firefighters.