A dump truck collided with a horse and buggy in southern Lancaster County this morning, killing four people and injuring four more, state police said.

Emergency dispatchers said the crash happened at 7:51 a.m. at Little Britain Road North and Black Road, narrow two-lane roads in rural Little Britain Township.

The intersection is about six miles south of Quarryville and eight miles north of the Maryland line.

State police Trooper Kelly Osborne said four of the crash victims were killed and four others were injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

According to coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the crash resulted in the deaths of three juveniles on the scene.

A reporter is reaching out to state police for clarification on the discrepancy in the number of fatalities.

Emergency crews remain on the scene.

The fatal crash this morning appears to be the worst here since 2010. In 2010, a minivan collided with three motorcycles in Penn Township in June, killing five riders.

PennDOT records show there have been about a dozen fatal buggy crashes in Lancaster County over the past two decades. Seven occurred from 2000 through 2009, and three from 2010 through 2019.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.