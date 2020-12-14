Four people died Monday morning as a result of a crash involving a dump truck and an Amish buggy in Little Britain Township, according state police spokesperson Trooper Kelly Osborne.

The crash was reported at Little Britain Road North and Black Road at 7:51 a.m., according to dispatch.

Osborne also said that four other people were also injured in the crash.

First responders are still on the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.