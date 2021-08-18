Four Church World Service Lancaster workers are in Virginia as part of the organization’s effort to help those evacuating Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban.
The local refugee resettlement agency has reached out to its global headquarters to share its interest in supporting refugees from the country as well as Afghan Special Immigrant Visa recipients.
The Special Immigration Visa program helps speed up the process of allowing Afghan translators and interpreters who worked with the United States military enter the U.S.
“Since 2001, thousands of Afghan men and women have worked alongside the U.S. military in Afghanistan as translators, logisticians, interpreters, clerks, cultural advisors, drivers and security guards,” said Valentina Ross, CWS Lancaster office director. “They have supported our troops and saved American lives.”
According to CWS, 18,000 Afghans have applied for protection through the Special Immigrant Visa process. It said a group of 2,500 Afghan allies and their family members evacuated by the U.S. government arrived at an Army base in Virginia to complete their security screening and immigration processing.
Four CWS Lancaster workers traveled to Fort Lee in Virginia on Sunday to work with the U.S. military and other resettlement agencies. They are helping process U.S. allies from Afghanistan who were able to leave the country this past weekend and are standing by to assist once evacuations there resume.
The Associated Press reported the Taliban agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians trying to join a U.S.-directed airlift from the capital, according to Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser. The media outlet also reported a timetable for the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others has yet to be worked out with the country’s new rulers.
Afghan families are being resettled in the U.S. through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. Once they are processed, they will reunite with U.S. contacts and resettlement agencies to start their lives in a city of their choice.
No Afghan refugees have been assigned to CWS Lancaster in the last six months, and no new arrivals or cases are on tap in the coming weeks, according to Rachel Helwig, CWS Lancaster development and communications coordinator.
“We hope that changes because we’re definitely ready and willing to support Afghan refugees resettling in Lancaster,” Helwig said.
If Afghan refugees are assigned to CWS Lancaster, they would receive support with securing housing, employment, community connections and basic necessities needed to resettle in Lancaster.
CWS Lancaster has assisted refugees from around the world for the last 30 years, including Afghans and people who have resettled to Lancaster on Special Immigrant Visas, Helwig said. She said, she hopes that there are more to come.
“We know that resettlement is a life-saving opportunity. We’re ready and willing. We have the staff capacity as well as the community capacity,” Helwig said. “Lancaster has a strong history of being a welcoming city. We’ve had an outpouring of support from our volunteers, faith groups, community organizations that we work with saying that everyone is ready to go and ready to assist anyone who might be resettled here in Lancaster.”