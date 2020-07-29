A four-alarm fire killed an estimated 42,000 chickens Tuesday, according to Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company chief Carl Strickler Jr.

Crews were called to a building on fire on Douts Hill Road in Marctic Township at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Strickler said the building that burned was the middle of three that were about 20 feet apart, connected by a breezeway on one end.

The buildings' proximity, lack of water nearby and large volume of fire present when crews arrived made fighting the blaze difficult, Strickler said.

Firefighters were able to save the other two buildings, and no injuries were reported.

It appears the fire was caused by a suspected electrical malfunction, Strickler said. He estimated the loss at $1.7 million for the building and equipment and $150,000 for the chickens. He noted that the value of the nearby buildings saved is estimated at about $3.7 million.

Crews were on the scene until about 1 a.m. Wednesday.