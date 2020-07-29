A four-alarm fire killed an estimated 42,000 chickens Tuesday, according to Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company chief Carl Strickler Jr.

He said the building that burned was the middle of three that were about 20 feet apart, connected by a breezeway on one end.

The buildings' proximity, lack of water nearby and large volume of fire present when crews arrived made fighting the blaze difficult, Strickler said, but they were able to save the two other buildings, and no one was injured.

It appears the fire was caused by a suspected electrical malfunction, he said, and the loss is estimated at $1.7 million for the building and equipment and $150,000 for the chickens. He noted that the value of the nearby buildings saved is estimated at about $3.7 million.

The building was in the first block of Douts Hill Road in Martic Township, he said. The fire was reported a little after 5:30 p.m., and crews were on the scene until about 1 a.m. Wednesday.