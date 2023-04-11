A fire started in Caernarvon Township on Tuesday which spread to 4 acres of woods.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Edwards Road at 2:44 p.m. for a report of a fire in the woods. About two hours later, at 4:48 p.m., the fire was said to be under control.

Caernarvon Fire Company Chief Dwayne Fisher said the cause was an unattended trash fire. The fire started at the edge of the woods, and the wind picked it up, spreading it throughout the woods.

Earlier that day, the National Weather Service issued a warning about an elevated risk of fires in central Pennsylvania, according to previous reporting.

A total of 45 firefighters from four different fire departments responded to the fire, Fisher said. There were no reported injuries or buildings damaged.