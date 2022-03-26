A sale of works of Abner and Aaron Zook drew a big crowd Saturday and a record high price for a picture from the twins who created similar carved and painted works documenting farm life and their Amish upbringing

The sale of 18 works at PA Auction Center brought in high bids totaling $317,800, including a winning bid of $52,000 for one of Aaron Zook’s works – a new record for the brothers.

The record setting picture by Aaron Zook, “Winter at Mascot Mill,” depicted a horse-drawn sleigh stopped in front of the mill which sits at the corner of Route 772 and Stumptown Road in Ronks. The previous record for a Zook picture at public auction was $41,800 for “Hat Tavern” by Abner Zook, which was sold in February.

Ten of the pictures sold Saturday, including the record-setting one, came from Good N Plenty restaurant in Smoketown which closed in December. The others came from private collectors, including four, 12-by-12-inch pictures in an octagonal frame that were late additions to the auction. Those four Aaron Zook pictures, which depicted spring, summer, fall, and winter scenes, sold for a combined $24,800.

The PA Auction House sale featured seven of the larger, 3-by-5-foot pictures by the twins, including three by Abner Zook and four by Aaron Zook. There was also a smaller 1-by-2-foot picture by Abner Zook which sold for $21,000, and the rest were smaller ones from Aaron Zook.

More than 250 people attended the sale at the PA Auction House in Blue Ball. Fifteen of the winning bids came from the live audience and three others came from people who bid online during the auction.

A 13% buyers’ premium is added for successful on-site bidders and an 18% premium is added to successful online bids. Although a 3% discount is available for payments made with cash or PA check within one day of the auction, the auction house generated at least $350,000 from the Saturday sale of the Zook pictures.

Abner and Aaron Zook were born in Leacock Township in 1921. The Zooks were raised Amish, and while both eventually left the Old Order church, their work often recreates scenes from their childhood, including harvests and barn raisings.

Aaron Zook, who lived and worked most of his life in Leacock Township, died in 2003. Abner Zook, who lived and worked mostly in Lebanon County, died in 2010.