385 Lancaster County businesses granted COVID-19 waivers, third-most in state [map]

Governor Tom Wolf on Friday released a list of businesses that had been granted waivers to operate during the state shutdown. The total number of waivers granted, as of Monday, was 6,123.

Lancaster County had the third highest number of waivers granted in the state; Allegheny County had 675 waivers, Montgomery 461, Lancaster 385, Bucks 348, Chester 267, York 257 and Philadelphia businesses were granted 237 waivers.

You can use the interactive map above to see how many waivers were granted in each county. Click here for the list of waivers from the governor's office.

List of businesses granted a waiver in Lancaster County: