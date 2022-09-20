Nearly four decades ago, Mary Ann Bagenstose, a 25-year-old mother of a 2-year-old son, supposedly left her West Willow home to walk to a Turkey Hill convenience store in Willow Street.

It was the last time anyone heard from her.

On Tuesday, at least a half-dozen police vehicles were parked in the driveway and along the street in front of Bagenstose’s former home at 167 West Willow Road before 8 a.m. A Pennsylvania State Police SUV remained there through the midafternoon.

Her husband, Jere Bagenstose, from whom she was estranged at the time of her disappearance, still lives at the home. A man with white hair who answered the door around 6:30 p.m. told a reporter that he could “take a hike.” The man would not identify himself.

A reliable phone number for Bagenstose could not immediately be found Tuesday.

State police spokesman Trooper Kevin Kochka said police were at the property as part of an investigation, but declined to give details. Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams also said she could not provide information.

The disappearance

Jere and Mary Ann married June 16, 1981, in Millersville, according to Lancaster County marriage records, but in 1984, they were estranged, according to LNP | LancasterOnline archives. Jere was living with his parents at the time but regularly stopped by Mary Ann’s house.

On June 5, 1984, Jere stopped by the house to take Mary Ann and their 2-year-old son, Jeremy, to look at a new car, according to Sunday News coverage two years after her disappearance.

Jere Bagenstose told police Mary Ann wasn’t ready to leave when he arrived, so he took their son to feed ducks at Long’s Park. When he returned, he told police, he found a note from Mary Ann stating she was walking to a nearby store after her car wouldn’t start.

The store she frequently went to was the Turkey Hill convenience store in Willow Street, about a mile away on Route 272.

Geraldine Engongoro reported her daughter missing two days later.

In a 2004 interview, Engongoro said it was odd that Jere Bagenstose threw the note away.

“I thought, ‘That’s not right. That’s not right at all.’ It struck me as odd. Strange,” Engongoro said.

Engongoro died in February 2016.

Engongoro also told reporters that her daughter would not have walked to the Turkey Hill because she had a slight limp from a car crash when she was younger and needed to wear a lift in her shoe. Mary Ann routinely walked to the post office just yards from her house, according to LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

The clothes Mary Anne were last seen wearing — blue jeans, a black T-shirt and sandals — were never found. None of the nurse’s aide’s belongings were missing and no one said they saw anything unusual the day she went missing.

A June 29, 1984, archive article indicated Jere Bagenstose had hired a lawyer and did not wish to comment or make a statement.

Two boarders had been living at the Bagenstose house at the time of Mary Ann’s disappearance. They were given polygraphs, according to archives, but the results were not disclosed.

A phone message left at a number associated with son Jeremy Bagenstose in Florida was not immediately returned Tuesday.

Tuesday’s activities

Much of the police activity Tuesday morning appeared to be focused inside a garage with an attached shed behind the house, a two-and-a-half story home with pale yellow siding.

Investigators dug up the dirt floor of the garage the month Mary Ann vanished, according to archival coverage.

Barry Acker was a Pequea Township supervisor at the time Mary Ann Bagenstose disappeared and lived across the street and a couple houses down. Sometime after Mary Ann’s disappearance, Acker said Tuesday, prisoners from Lancaster County Prison were digging at the Bagenstose property.

“The chief of police asked my wife if she would prepare some drinks for them while they were digging because it was a hot summer day,” said Acker, who still lives near the property.

Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth confirmed to LNP | LancasterOnline that Judge Merrill Spahn approved a sealed search warrant for the property Monday. It will remain sealed for 60 days unless investigators request an extension.

By around 5 p.m., police vehicles had left the scene.

Reaction to new activity

Acker, 72, said he also was in charge of the police department when he was a township supervisor.

“We had looked into psychics and other things. The police department paid for it, too. We tried to find a body,” Acker said.

Acker said the Bagenstoses kept to themselves when they lived there, and he does not know Jere Bagenstose other than to say hello to him.

Acker said he thought Bagenstose was retired, but had been a truck mechanic.

Several other neighbors also said they did not know Jere Bagenstose.

Richard W. Jeffries, a private detective hired by Mary Ann’s mother, told LNP | LancasterOnline on Tuesday that he was unable to comment on the case.

