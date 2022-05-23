Citing a price spike in natural gas, as well as inflation across the economy, Lancaster County’s main electricity supplier plans a 38% residential rate hike June 1.

PPL Electric Utilities will raise its residential rate to 12.366 cents per kilowatt hour from 8.941 cents per kWh, a jump that will leave prices at their highest level in more than a decade, according to LNP | LancasterOnline files. For a residential customer using an average of 1,000 kWhs of electricity per month, that hike will add $34 to their bill. And because of a previous double-digit increase in December, that same customer will be paying $48 more per month for electricity this summer than last summer.

Here’s how to avoid the full increase:

Enroll in Standard Offer Program

One option consumers may want to explore immediately is their utility’s voluntary Standard Offer Program– which is an alternative for PPL customers who have not already switched to a different electricity supplier by participating in the competitive electricity market. Standard Offer provides those customers with the option of receiving service from a competitive supplier at a fixed-price that is 7% below the utility’s current price to compare. The Standard Offer price is fixed for one year and can be canceled by the customer at any time with no early cancellation or termination fees. There may not be participating suppliers in all areas.

After exploring the Standard Offer, consumers may want to lock in a discount with their utility’s current price to compare – which could amount to future savings with price to compare increases on June 1. Residential and small commercial customers can find out more information and enroll in the Standard Offer Program by contacting PPL.

Shop for a supplier

Consumers and small businesses can also use the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s PAPowerSwitch energy shopping website to explore and compare other offers from competitive energy suppliers, which may provide savings compared to their PPL’s default service rate. The website provides consumers and small businesses with information on how to shop for electric supply services – enabling consumers to quickly compare offers from competitive suppliers against the default service rate from their local utility and learn more on switching to a competitive supplier, or returning to default service, should they choose.

Tips on shopping for a supplier

It is important for every utility customer to understand what they are paying for electric generation supply, either through default service from their electric utility or a contract with a competitive energy generation supplier. Key questions to ask include: How do competitive suppliers’ rates compare with the utility’s price to compare?

Is the supplier contract for a fixed or variable rate – and if the rate is variable, what are the conditions of changes in the price for electricity?

Does the contract provide for additional fees – such as membership or early contract termination fees?

When will the contract expire – and what are the options for consumers as the contract end date approaches?

Aim for efficiency and conservation

The PUC suggests families explore energy conservation to help manage bills and reduce energy usage. PAPowerSwitch, as well as the PUC’s website for natural gas shopping, PAGasSwitch.com, have interactive information and tips for saving energy.

See if PPL can help

PPL’s On Track program may lower monthly costs and forgive some debt for individuals and families based on income.

A one-person household may qualify if they make less than $20,385. Add $7,080 for each additional person per household to determine if a multiperson household may qualify.

The program also offers referrals to other services that may help.

To learn more, call 1-800-342-5775 or go to pplelectric.com and click on “Ways to Save” and then “Assistance Programs.”