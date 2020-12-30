Cases swell in Lancaster County as the state reports nearly 400 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Lancaster County has seen 374 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's overall total to 27,646, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania reported 8,984 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours, bringing the state's overall total case count to 631,333.

The state also reported 319 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. In Pennsylvania, 15,672 people have died due to COVID-19.

Ten of those deaths were reported in Lancaster, bringing the state's death count for the county to 722.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed that 703 COVID-19 deaths have happened in Lancaster County; an increase of 14 from yesterday's noon count. This story will be updated when we receive a new count.

In total, 192 deaths from COVID-19 have happened in Lancaster County since the start of December. This makes it Lancaster's deadliest month for this virus since the pandemic began. April saw 183 deaths, which is the second-highest death count for the county.

To date, 3,254,297 people in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19.

