Lancaster County has amassed 368 more positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

While that's not the county's largest uptick — the record is 482 new cases reported Friday, Nov. 27 — it is still sizable.

This brings the county's positive case total to 17,380.

The state's total case count increased by 8,291, bringing Pennsylvania's total positive case count to 375,431.

Pennsylvania also reported 194 additional COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the state's total virus deaths to 10,757.

Of those 194 deaths, 8 of them happened in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. By state counts, 535 COVID-19 deaths have happened in Lancaster County.

The county coroner's count varies, however. The coroner's office's interactive dashboard shows that 508 Lancaster County residents have died due to COVID-19.

To date, 2,852,624 people in Pa. have tested negative for COVID-19.