More economic relief will soon be on its way to Lancaster County businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county commissioners on Wednesday are expected to approve $9.7 million in grants to 353 businesses from the county's Small Business Recovery and Sustainability program. Along with two prior phases, the program will have delivered nearly $37 million in grants to 1,292 area businesses using federal CARES Act funds.

The third set of grants to be voted on by the commissioners differs from prior two phases in that it was opened to businesses with up to 500 employees and focused on those that have suffered at least a 40% revenue loss due to the pandemic. A total of 742 businesses applied for grants, which were reviewed by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County and the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce.

Commissioner Ray D’Agostino commented that the goal for this phase was to target businesses that have sustained the most loss and may continue to sustain that loss.

Lyle Hosler, vice president of the Economic Development Company, said the average revenue loss of applicants was 63%.

“I think there is a pretty significant concern among businesses (of) can they build a bridge long enough to get to the other side,” Hosler said.

Up to $11 million was available for the third round of grants, but only $9,779,886 was recommended based on the criteria that only first-time applicants be approved..

The Economic Development Company and Lancaster Chamber plan to come back before the commissioners next week with recommendations on how to spend the program's remaining funds, which may go to businesses that have already received grants in the prior rounds.

Miller’s Smorgasbord, was one such business that applied, requesting $215,000. Isaac’s Restaurant, in the heart of Downtown Lancaster, applied and requested $175,000. Spooky Nook Hotel in East Hempfield applied for an $80,000 grant.

Notable applicants in phase three:

- American Music Theatre, $125,000.

- Appalachian Brewing Co., $80,000.

- Atomic Design, $125,000.

- Bird-in-Hand Corp., $175,000.

- Checkers Bistro, $50,000.

- Clair Global, $175,000.

- Cork & Cap Restaurant, Baker’s Table, $125,000.

- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, $125,000.

- Eden Resort, $175,000.

- Elite Coach, $125,000.

- Federal Taphouse, $50,000.

- Good ‘N Plenty Restaurant, $125,000.

- Greenfield Restaurant, $49,999.

- Hempfield recCenter , $175,000.

- Hilton Garden Inn, Fairfield Inn, Springhill Suites (Horst Hotels), $125,000.

- Home2 Suites Lancaster, $50,000.

- Homewood Suites, $50,000.

- Hotel Rock Lititz, $20,000.

- Isaac’s Restaurants, $175,000.

- Lancaster Barnstormers, $125,000.

- Lancaster Family YMCA, $175,000.

- Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square (Penn Square Partners), $175,000.

- Laquinta Inn, $50,000.

- Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, $80,000.

- Lititz recCenter, $175,000.

- Lucky Ducks Bar & Grille, $50,000.

- Miller’s Smorgasbord, Miller’s Gifts, Miller’s Bakery, Smokehouse BBQ & Brews (Thomas E. Strauss Inc.), $125,000.

- Northeast Agri Systems, $80,000.

- Park City Diner, $80,000.

- Prestige Gymnastics, $50,000.

- Reel Cinemas, $50,000.

- Rock Lititz Studio, $20,000.

- Scooters Restaurant, $50,000.

- Sensenich Propeller, $50,000.

- Shumaker PDT, $50,000.

- Signature Catering, $49,900.

- Spooky Nook Hotel, $80,000.

- Steps to Success, $50,000.

- Strasburg Rail Road, $125,000.

- Tait, $175,000.

- Ten Thousand Villages, $125,000.

- The Country Inn of Lancaster, $50,000.

- The Wilbur, $50,000.

- Tru by Hilton, $50,000.

- Universal Athletic Club, $125,000.

- Zoetropolis, $50,000.