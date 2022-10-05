Lancaster County is ready for Election Day on Nov. 8, according to its top elections official.

The county has sent out mail-in ballots to nearly all 35,381 voters who have requested them, according to elections director Christa Miller, who updated commissioners on her office’s efforts at a Wednesday board of elections meeting.

The elections office has received about 1,000 returned mail-in ballots so far, but got a lot more in the mail Wednesday, Miller said. By the end of the day, that number could grow to 5,000, she said.

The county also has a large pool of volunteers to work the county’s 240 polling places on Nov. 8, Miller said. Most polling positions are filled, and the elections office also has received forms from another 500 people stating their interest in working on Election Day, Miller said

Miller told LNP | LancasterOnline after the meeting that the high level of interest in working the polls is not unusual for Lancaster County during elections when the president or members of Congress are on the ballot.

The board of elections Wednesday approved a measure requiring the elections office to notify voters affected by potential polling location changes this year. The board will vote to finalize the changes next week after voters have had a chance to respond.

Some voting precincts will see their polling places revert to pre-COVID-19 locations, a few of which are in senior living communities.

Residents of Pleasant View Communities in Penn Township, Brethren Village and Landis Homes in Manheim Township will see their polling places return to their campuses, according to the measure.

Several Lancaster city polling places are due to change as well. The School District of Lancaster is no longer hosting them as of this year, Miller said. Polling places at Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary, Washington Elementary and Lafayette Elementary schools are due to move this year.

The school district is no longer hosting polling places due to security concerns of people coming into buildings to vote during the school day, said Adam Aurand, a spokesperson for the district. The district is no longer closed for Election Day.

Addressing security

County commissioners expressed confidence in the county’s ability to run a secure, accurate election.

An Ephrata resident at the Wednesday meeting raised concerns about electronic voting machines, which have been the focus of activist groups who believe they were hacked in 2020.

No evidence has emerged to affirm that theory.

The county performs an audit of voting machine tabulations by randomly selecting 2% of its voting precincts and confirming the count by checking the precinct’s paper ballots, Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons said in response.

Parsons also repeated criticisms of the Pennsylvania Election Code. State officials in the Wolf administration and various court rulings, he said, have allowed practices regarding mail-in voting in Pennsylvania that are either not in state law or completely contradicted by the law.

That includes allowing mail-in ballots with no signed declaration to be counted, and ballot “curing,” a process by which election officials try to contact voters to correct clerical mistakes on mail-in ballots before they are processed and counted.

The Pennsylvania Election Code has clear language that does not allow those practices, Parsons said. “It’s black-and-white illegal, and yet nobody is enforcing that. We’re almost living in a post-legal world where what the law says doesn’t matter.”

Those discrepancies, and the fact that counties are making their own decisions on optional practices like ballot curing, cause concern among voters, Parsons said.

Democratic Commissioner John Trescot said there are legitimate problems with the state’s election code that lawmakers in Harrisburg have so far failed to fix. But extensive reviews of the 2020 election have found no evidence of widespread fraud, he said.

“I do believe that people are allowed to ask questions and should ask questions,” Trescot said. “But I also believe that going along with asking questions is being able to understand when those questions have been answered.”

Proposed changes to polling places in Lancaster County are listed here by district number, voting district, and location.