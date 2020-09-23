Thirty-three Franklin & Marshall College students are in quarantine and awaiting test results for COVID-19, according to the college's latest data.

Data published Tuesday shows 25 students are quarantined on F&M's campus, and eight students are quarantined at home. Of the 25 students considered on campus by the college, five are in Schnader Hall and 20 are in off-campus housing.

One student, who is on campus, is currently in isolation because of a positive COVID-19 test.

In total, 11 students have tested positive for COVID-19 this fall; however, two tests were false positives, meaning they picked up traces of the virus because the students were sick but recovered before classes began.

One faculty or staff member has tested positive.

More than 90 F&M students residing at the Brooks College House on campus were required to quarantine last week after the college’s wastewater testing picked up a positive COVID-19 case inside the dorm. All of the students who weren't already in quarantine tested negative, however, allowing them to come out of quarantine within a couple days.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

At Millersville University, 37 students, faculty or staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 12, data published Wednesday shows. Three of those are active cases. Of those, two belong to students, and one belongs to a faculty or staff member. Both students who tested positive live off campus.

Elizabethtown College currently has four active student cases, all of which are off campus. One student is in quarantine off campus. The college doesn't state how many students are in quarantine off campus in its online COVID-19 data collection, which was most recently updated Monday.

Lancaster Bible College, which is publishing active cases only, reported one positive test among students on Monday.