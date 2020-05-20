Manheim Township School District expects to save about $457,000 next year as hundreds of employees give up pay raises to help recoup losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

But, had teachers joined in, it could’ve saved substantially more.

In total, 323 district employees will take a salary freeze next year. That includes contracted employees – the superintendent, assistant superintendent and chief operating officer – building principals and other supervisors, and support staff.

Combined with other cost-saving measures, the district has shed nearly $2.8 million off of a projected $7.6 million budget deficit.

“We’re just kind of looking to close that gap a little bit more,” district Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins said.

The district asked its teachers union if its members would also take a salary freeze, a move that would save the district an additional $1.7 million, Robbins said.

But they didn’t.

They rejected the district’s request for a number of reasons, high school history teacher and Manheim Township Education Association President Dan Reynolds said.

The pandemic’s financial impact, he said, is still unknown. To impose a salary freeze without knowing how serious it is would be “premature,” he said.

Plus, he said, Manheim Township teachers took a two-year salary freeze in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 school years as districts across Pennsylvania dealt with significant education cuts during former Governor Tom Corbett’s administration.

The Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials projects Pennsylvania schools to lose up to $1 billion in local revenue next year. For Manheim Township, the projected loss is between $3.7 million and $4.3 million.

That could be absorbed by the district’s unassigned fund balance, Reynolds said. According to its 2019-20 budget, Manheim Township holds about $8 million in its unassigned fund balance – a quasi-savings account.

Pulling from the district’s savings, however, isn’t a smart, long-term solution, Robbins said.

Other Lancaster County school administrators – in Eastern Lancaster County, Penn Manor and Solanco, for example – expect to take a salary freeze next year.

No teachers in the county are expected to take a salary freeze.

And, according to Pennsylvania State Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union, they shouldn’t have to.

Instead of forcing districts to make “massive budget cuts,” PSEA spokesman Chris Lilienthal said, Congress should invest additional funding to schools next year.

