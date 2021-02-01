COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania — and Lancaster County, too — continued to swell in the last week of January with nearly 40,000 new cases reported in the state.

Of the 40,000 cases reported, over 2,600 were reported in Lancaster County.

Take a look at the weekly case and death count data gathered from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Lancaster County COVID-19 update

Lancaster County reported 2,614 cases of COVID-19 since Monday, Jan. 25, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health's Thursday COVID-19 update reported 967 new cases in Lancaster County, which accounted for a little under half of all reported COVID-19 cases in the county last week.

The spike in cases came from a backlog of antigen tests from urgent care centers in the county, said Maggi Barton, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Lancaster County was one of several counties to report a spike due to backlog.

Thirty-one people in Lancaster County died of COVID-19 in the last week of January, according to Dr. Diamantoni.

Here's a look at the case and death count in Lancaster County from Jan. 25 to 31.

Hover over the data points to get exact counts for each day.

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 update

Pennsylvania reported 39,291 cases of COVID-19 in the past week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

From Jan. 25 to 31, 1,052 people in Pennsylvania died from COVID-19, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.

Wednesday, Jan. 27 had the highest one-day death count of the week with 222 deaths.

Here's a look at the case and death count in Pennsylvania from Jan. 25 to 31.

Hover over the data points to get exact counts for each day.