When members of Ephrata High School’s Class of 2023 were in elementary school, the young YouTube icon “Kid President” engaged viewers with witty pep-talks, infectious enthusiasm and homemade cardboard props.

His words clearly stuck with the kids who grew up to be this year’s 301 graduating seniors, who paid homage to the “Kid President” and his words of wisdom with their class motto: “Be somebody who makes everybody feel like somebody.”

That mantra was a theme throughout the night at Ephrata High School’s graduation on Wednesday night at the War Memorial Field.

To one student speaker, Hannah Logue, the quote was more than just a class motto, but an ideal to live by.

Logue implored students to always make “nobodies feel like somebodies” and to realize that one can never accomplish this without first having confidence in themselves.

“What I have done … is understand that in doing my best to get to that point of self assurance, I am propelling myself towards being the best individual and friend that I can be,” Logue said.

Superintendent Brian Troop, in his 10th year in the position, urged the graduates to take advantage of any and all opportunities that arise for them.

Two other student speakers — Vivek Patel, the class president, and Samantha Peters — motivated the graduates to always lift others up and to strive to make others feel seen, respectively.

Principal Scott Galen reflected how students are on the precipice of a new season of their lives.

“There will be many seasons to your life; some short, some long, some filled with joy and some will have their share of pain,” Galen said. “You can pour your life into others to find that your vessel is not empty, but rather it is made more full by giving to others.”

Barbara Price, class salutatorian with a GPA of 4.678, expressed how bittersweet she finds leaving Ephrata High School, the place that has been home to her most cherished memories, friendships and experiences.

“I don’t think there is a better way to describe how close-knit this community is, how much of a family it is,” Price said. “I realized I was part of something bigger than myself, I was somebody; a valued member of the community.”

Savannah Stauffer was valedictorian, with a GPA of 4.718. She candidly spoke about her experience with a medical condition that impaired her vision briefly during middle school and how she learned about the importance of compassion and love while recovering.

Led by Patel, students launched their graduation caps into the hazy air, friends and family rushing onto the field to congratulate their graduates.