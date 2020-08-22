More than 300 acres of Lancaster County farmland has been newly preserved, state agriculture officials announced Thursday.

But those four Lancaster County farms make up only a small portion of the total 2,512 new acres preserved across Pennsylvania -- a $9.4 million endeavor.

That’s according to officials at the state Department of Agriculture, who revealed that Pennsylvania’s Agricultural Land Preservation Board added 33 farms in 16 counties to its program.

Four of those farms were in Lancaster County:

LP Barley Farms #1, a 92-acre dairy operation

Thomas Barley Farm, a 69-acre crop farm

William F. Brossman Farm #2, a 51-acre crop farm

Edward L. and Debra A. Zug Farm, a 121-acre dairy operation

Other preserved farms were located in Berks, Centre, Chester, Dauphin, Erie, Franklin, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Perry, Westmoreland and York counties.

“Today’s $9.4 million investment purchases development rights for these farms to ensure they will remain in agricultural production permanently,” department officials said in a news release.

That funding is made up of $8.9 million in state dollars, as well as smaller contributions at the county and municipal levels.

Since 1988, officials have preserved 5,756 Pennsylvania farms totaling 586,884 acres in 59 counties, according to the state.

