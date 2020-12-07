The COVID-19 death toll at a Denver Borough nursing home that recently saw nearly all of its residents infected with the virus has reached 30.

The Lancaster County coroner’s office confirmed the number of deaths of Gardens at Stevens residents Monday.

The virus has quickly spread through the home at 400 Lancaster Ave., with at least 50 of its 65 residents being infected since the first resident cases were reported on Nov. 17. The first death was reported three days later.

As late as Nov. 10, the 82-bed for-profit home had reported no COVID cases among residents, according to data self-reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

By Dec. 1, the death toll had climbed to 12, and the coroner’s office reported it was 18 on Thursday.

The home is owned by Priority Healthcare Group. George Stauffer, the home’s administrator, could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Gardens at Stevens has the third most COVID-19 deaths among residents at Lancaster County nursing and personal-care homes as of Monday. Conestoga View in Lancaster Township has the most at 79, followed by Luther Acres in Lititz with 31, the Gardens at Stevens, Lancashire Hall in Manheim Township with 27 and ManorCare in Lancaster Township at 24.