UGI has agreed to pay a $1.1 million civil penalty for a fatal gas explosion near Millersville three years ago, but the true cost of addressing the explosion’s aftermath will be far greater.

In addition to the penalty, the proposed settlement with the state Public Utility Commission has UGI spending more than $50 million to address problems identified by investigators.

And still pending in Philadelphia court is a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Kim Bouder, widow of UGI employee Richard Bouder, who was killed in the July 2, 2017, explosion.

Bouder and other UGI workers responded to the area after a passerby detected an odor of gas. The homeowner was evacuated, and crews began to investigate. The blast occurred 10 minutes later, leveling 206 Springdale Lane.

There have been other related suits, too.

As part of Tuesday’s proposed settlement with PUC stated, UGI is building a $37.9 million training center in Berks County and is spending $3.1 million yearly through 2024 to replace or repair across its system the type of connector tee deemed probably at fault in the explosion.

“UGI knows that it is the company’s responsibility to safely deliver natural gas to our customers,” the Valley Forge-based company said in a statement on the proposed settlement.

The statement continued with UGI saying it’s focused on continuous improvement “by enhancing and expanding its safe and reliable natural gas delivery system.”

In a February 2019 report, the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigated the blast, determined that it likely happened because a PermaLock tapping tee made by Honeywell International Inc. and installed in 1998 had leaked.

That allowed gas “to migrate into the house where it ignited,” the report said.

In response to Bouder’s wrongful death suit, Honeywell released a brief written statement saying, “Honeywell takes the safety of our customers very seriously. We believe there is no merit to the claim and will defend ourselves vigorously in court.”

UGI has also agreed to improve its emergency response and training. And it will regularly update the PUC on remediation of the tapping tees.

UGI previously said fewer than 19,000 PermaLock devices were installed on its systems between 1997 and 2006 and it had stopped using them around 2008.

Nearly 8,000 tees had been replaced as of fall 2018.

UGI’s $1.1 million civil penalty will go to the state’s general fund — the account for non-earmarked funds to run the state. UGI cannot raise rates to recoup the penalty.

The penalty is the largest civil penalty UGI has agreed to pay under a settlement with the PUC. UGI faced a statutory maximum penalty of $2 million.

Notable settlements between the PUC and UGI: • 2013: UGI agrees to pay a $1 million civil penalty related to an improperly repaired gas main in Wilkes-Barre. • 2011: UGI agrees to pay a $500,000 civil penalty in connection with an explosion in Allentown that killed five people and damaged or destroyed six homes. The settlement was linked to failure to replace cast-iron pipes, among other issues. At the time, the penalty was the statutory maximum. That maximum has since been raised to $2 million. • 2006: UGI paid an $80,000 penalty for an explosion in Allentown that caused a minor injury and destroyed a home. • The PUC's largest civil penalty involves ride-share company Uber. In 2017, it agreed to pay $3.5 million for operating without a license for part of 2014.

Dan Sahd, who lives two houses away from where the explosion happened, said he would like to see the remediation work completed sooner than 2024. He’d also like there to be way for UGI customers to know if they had the connector in question.

“There are so many people who could have the same parts and may not know it,” he said.

A new home sits at 206 Springdale Lane, where Jeannine Hughes’ home exploded. She has moved from the area, according to several neighbors. She could not be located.

Lawsuits pending and settled

At least three lawsuits that LNP could locate have been filed as a result of the explosion.

Matt Casey, an attorney with Ross Feller Casey LLP of Philadelphia, which is representing Kim Bouder in the wrongful death suit, said it’s in the early stages of litigation.

He doesn’t expect a trial to start until probably the first half of 2022. That’s in part because the coronavirus pandemic essentially shut down of courts in Philadelphia, leading to a backlog.

While the UGI/PUC settlement does not involve an admission of guilt and cannot be used in any civil suit, Casey said it “further confirms that the capping tees that were leaking gas were defective. And that is the reason that the PUC settlement requires UGI to replace them ...

“UGI never would have been out there in the first place to replace (the tees) if they weren’t defective,” he said.

Three members of a family who witnessed the aftermath of the explosion — including two children who sought counseling — will each get about $11,000 under a July settlement with UGI.

And two insurers have a lawsuit in Lancaster County court against UGI seeking to recoup more than $639,000 they’ve paid to three property owners.