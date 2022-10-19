Editor's Note: This story has been updated Wednesday afternoon to reflect new information released by Lancaster city police.

Lancaster police confirmed that 3-year-old shot and killed an infant Tuesday night.

Crews responded around 7 p.m. to the 500 block of Woodward Street for report of a baby shot in the face by a child, according to dispatch reports. A supervisor with Lancaster County Wide Communications confirmed that the dispatch involved a child reportedly shot but referred a reporter to Lancaster city police for additional information.

Officers arrived to find an infant lying on the floor of the residence with a gunshot wound to the face. Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived, but medical personnel later pronounced the infant dead at the scene, police said.

Neighbors in the area said they didn't hear any gunfire, but one neighbor said she heard screaming and crying. Another neighbor, who said he saw officers inside the house searching with flashlights, also said a man on the scene was screaming and crying, saying "they killed my baby."

A neighbor also said that several children lived in the house and told a reporter that they could see police giving a child CPR. Another news outlet reported that the child was 1 1/2 years old. Police have not identified the infant or specified its age.

Police confirmed in a news release Wednesday afternoon that a 3-year-old child inside the home fired the weapon.

"As of this time, the Bureau of Police does not have any persons in custody related to this investigation," police said in a release.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.