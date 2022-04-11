A 3-year-old from Denver died after after being swept away and carried over the largest waterfall east of the Rocky Mountains, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Sylva, North Carolina.

The girl was identified as Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, who officials said was visiting the Whitewater Falls with her family Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were first called around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday after a report of a child being "swept away in the water at the top of the falls" and being carried over the falls, according to the sheriff's office.

The girl was found dead and trapped in the waterfall, the sheriff's office said. Her body was recovered around 1 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, the Newswanger family was residing in Oconee County, South Carolina, while working.

The waterfall drops more than 800 feet in total, plunging 411 feet from the top and dropping another 400 feet from South Carolina's Lower Whitewater Falls, according to the United States Department of Agriculture's Forest Service.

The waterfall is near the border of North Carolina and South Carolina.

At least 15 people have died at Whitewater Falls since 1995, according to the Citizen Times, a newspaper in North Carolina. In 2020, a rescue worker died during a rescue at the falls.

"First and foremost our prayers are with the Newswanger Family as they grieve the loss of this precious young child," Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall said in the news release. He continued on to warn of the "dangers associated with many scenic areas of the region such as waterfalls."