Editor's Note: This story has been updated with additional information from the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

A 3-year-old girl died Friday morning after being hit by the wheels of a horse drawn farm wagon in Clay Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The incident happened on at 11:15 a.m. in the area of Sunnyside Road, about four miles north of Ephrata. Police said officials with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office pronounced the child dead at the scene, and the child's identity is pending the notification of kin.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police continue to investigate. The Coroner's Office took the girl's body to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further examination. Her cause of death is pending.