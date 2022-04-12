The parents of a 3-year-old girl from Denver who died on Sunday after being swept over a waterfall in North Carolina say she was playing in the sand when she slipped and fell into the water.

Nevaeh Newswanger's parents Keith and Sheri Newswanger left a statement in a GoFundMe that raising money to help with funeral expenses. The family was working on a construction site in South Carolina and decided to travel across the border on April 10 to go for a hike near the Whitewater River, according to the GoFundMe.

As of Tuesday morning, more than $3,300 toward the $25,000 goal was raised by 41 donations.

The family hiked up a trail above the Whitewater waterfall, which is the largest waterfall east of the Rocky Mountains, dropping more than 800 feet in total, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

"We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept her down the river and over the falls..." the family said in a statement on the GoFundMe page.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 5:50 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, in Sylva, North Carolina, said. Nevaeh's body was trapped in the waterfall and rescuers recovered her body around 1 a.m.

"Her name is heaven spelled backwards," the family wrote in the statement. "She was truly a piece of heaven to all who knew her."

At least 15 people have died at Whitewater Falls since 1995, according to the Citizen Times, a newspaper in North Carolina. In 2020, a rescue worker died during a rescue at the falls.