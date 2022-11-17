A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital after police say a vehicle hit him while he was in a roadway in East Lampeter Township on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded at 10:55 p.m. to a report of a child hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike and Campus Drive, according to dispatch reports. The intersection is just east of the Conestoga River and just past where Old Philadelphia Pike splits from East Lincoln Highway.

Police said Thursday morning that an eastbound 2020 Hyundai Accent hit the 3-year-old boy, who lives in the area, after he walked onto the roadway from an adjacent driveway on the southside of the road.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 65-year-old woman from Conestoga, immediately stopped and called 911 while rendering aid to the boy, police said. The boy's mother arrived shortly after the call to 911.

An ambulance took the boy to a local hospital, and he was later transferred to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Police did not indicate the extent or severity of the boy's injuries.

Police don't know why the boy was outside or how he got away from a caretaker, and the investigation continues. Police are not releasing the names of the driver or the boy.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed to crash to contact East Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-291-4676.