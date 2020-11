Three vehicles collided along Route 222 south of Adamstown early Monday afternoon, causing southbound traffic to be diverted.

Emergency crews responded just before 1:30 p.m. for the crash which involved a pickup truck, a small SUV, and a sedan. The pickup truck had front-end damage, the SUV was damaged in the back, and the passenger side of the sedan was dented. The road was reopened just before 3 p.m.

There were no major injuries, according to an emergency dispatch supervisor.