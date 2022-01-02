Three teenage girls who had gone missing from a residential facility in Martic Township last week were found safely Saturday, according to state police.

Lancaster city police found Terra Mae Braun, 16; Shylah Searfoss, 15; and Kyra Carrie McFadden, 16, around 2 p.m., according to a news release.

All three girls “were in good health and taken into custody,” police said.

The three teens had left Hope’s Haven, a residential rehabilitation program, in the early morning hours of Dec. 28 and were reported missing that day. The three teens were all residents of the home and were placed there by the Children & Youth Agency.