Police are seeking information about three missing teens, who left a residential facility in Martic Township in the early hours of Dec. 28.

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information about the whereabouts of Terra Mae Braun, 16; Shylah Searfoss, 15; and Kyra Carrie McFadden, 16, police said in a news release Friday.

The three teens left Hope’s Haven, a residential rehabilitation program, around 1 a.m. on Dec. 28, police said, and were reported missing that day. The teens were all residents of the home and were placed in the facility by the Children & Youth Agency, said Trooper Nelson Renno of the State Police’s criminal investigations unit.

The girls are believed to have traveled to Baltimore, Maryland, and could be staying with someone there, police said.

Police could not immediately provide any photos of the missing girls. In the release, Braun is described as a 5’6 white female with brown eyes and red hair; Searfoss is described as a 5’1 Black female with brown eyes and brown hair. McFadden was described by her mother as a 5'9 Black female with brown eyes and red hair.

Hope’s Haven did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the missing teens. It’s unclear how the teens left the property, Renno said.

Anyone with information about the missing teens should call the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Lancaster at 717-290-1963 and ask to speak with Trooper Kurt Yannelli, police added.

Hope’s Haven is a private residential services organization, which opened in Martic Township in 2015. It now has three locations: one in Martic Township, another in Lancaster city and a boys’ home in York, according to its website.

This residential program is licensed and regulated by the state Department of Human Services. Young adults and teens are placed in this program by the juvenile justice system to learn work and life skills, as well as to receive psychological counseling.

The trauma-informed organization intends to help its clients “address their trauma, emotional management, interpersonal relationships, employment skills, educational progress and life skills,” according to its website.