A shooting in Lancaster city left three people injured Wednesday night.

Emergency units responded to the area of Fourth Street and Ruby Street just after 11 p.m. for a reported shooting. A city police sergeant on the scene confirmed three people were shot.

Police set up crime scene tape to block Ruby Street between Third and Fourth streets as they interviewed people on the front porch of a home on Ruby Street. The area is about less than half a mile away from Kunzler & Meat Co.

Police also closed off part of the 700 block of Fourth Street, near Ruby Street.

A press release from the Lancaster Bureau of Police issued Thursday morning indicated the three victims were transported to a local hospital and treated for their wounds. The extent of injuries is not immediately known.

A shooting in the same area of Ruby and Fourth street December 9 claimed the life of James Jeffery Diggs, 30, of Lititz. Police responded to Ruby Street and found Diggs' body. They traced a blood trail back to a house on the 400 block where they found a boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate and do not believe the public is in any danger. The police do not have anyone in custody for the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-735-3301.