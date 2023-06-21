Three school-based health centers in the School District of Lancaster will transition July 1 from operation by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to Union Community Care, a move expected to expand services to students and the community.

Union Community Care already operates school-based health centers at Reynolds Middle School, Fulton Elementary School and La Academic Charter School but will now expand to take over LG Health centers at Carter & MacRae Elementary School, George Washington Elementary School and McCaskey High School, according to a recent announcement by the district.

LG Health plans to continue providing $1.5 million in annual health-related support to the district in lieu of taxes. LG Health has provided that level of support since 2009, and it included $300,000 to $400,000 to run the clinics each year. LG Health spokesperson Marcie Brody said the amount would not be decreased even though LG Health would no longer operate the clinics.

“Union Community Care and the School District of Lancaster have had a strong history of collaboration,” said Dr. Anne-Marie Derrico, chief medical officer of Union Community Care and School District of Lancaster physician consultant. “Transitioning school-based health care from LG Health to Union Community Care is a natural evolution of that collaboration, and will open doors for all SDOL students to more easily access healthcare, along with their families and the community.”

School-based health care services provided to the more than 10,000-student district include sick visits, well child checks, medication management, chronic disease management, physicals, diet and nutrition, well adult visits, social support, dental screenings and behavioral or mental health support.

The clinics will be open year-round but hours of operation are still being decided.

Union Community Care accepts all insurance, provides payment plans and offers a sliding fee discount program for medical and preventative dental services for those who have insurance, are under-insured or are uninsured