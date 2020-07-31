17848 DOH Testing Lab

Three residents of Lancaster County nursing or personal care homes died of COVID-19 in the past week, according to the county coroner's office.

That's the lowest total since LNP|LancasterOnline began requesting the weekly updates in mid-May, and the tenth consecutive one in the single digits.

Of 382 coronavirus deaths in the county as of Thursday morning, the coroner's office reported 319 were from nursing or personal-care homes — up from 316 on July 23.

The nursing home tally includes 246 deaths at the facilities and 73 that happened after transfer to a hospital.

Some of the facilities are personal-care homes or continuing-care retirement communities that also have independent and assisted-living offerings; the coroner’s data includes deaths from anywhere in the community.

Deaths that happened since the last report were as follows. 

Lincoln Christian Home, Ephrata Borough: One more death, total 15, or 24% of its 63 personal care beds.

Willow Valley Communities, West Lampeter Township: Two more deaths (which LNP|LancasterOnline reported earlier this week), total 10, or 1.5% of its 419 nursing and 232 personal care beds. All deaths have been of supportive care residents, according to Willow Valley; including independent living, its campus is home to about 2,400 people.

