Bart Township fire

Fire crews are at the scene of a mobile home fire in Bart Township in the 1700 block of Mine Road.

Multiple mobile homes caught fire in Bart Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The fire began in the 1700 block of Mine Road near the Sadsbury Township line, west of Gap, at 1:37 p.m., the supervisor said. Firefighters arrived to find three mobile homes on fire, and the flames were also spreading into the nearby woods.

Firefighters got the fire under control around 2:15 p.m., according to LCWC. 

The supervisor did not say if anyone was injured during the blaze.

Mine Road will likely be closed, the supervisor said.

