A 3-mile resurfacing project along Water and River streets in Manor Township is scheduled to begin Monday.

Work will include asphalt resurfacing, base repairs, drainage replacement, guiderail updates, line painting, sign updates, and other miscellaneous construction, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The $1.5 million project will take place along the road between its intersections with Letort Road to Penn Street.

Work on Monday will include tree trimming.

There will be lane restrictions during daylight hours with flaggers providing traffic control.

Pipe replacement work is expected to begin in the coming weeks, with multiple pipes being replaced, according to PennDOT.

There will be three separate weekend closures with detours during the project, PennDOT said, adding updates will be issued before detours are set up.

This project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2023.

Harrisburg-based Pennsy Supply Inc. is the prime contractor.