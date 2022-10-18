The American Heart Association and Penn State Health Children’s Hospital awarded three Lancaster County students from two county schools a hands-on health learning experience for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics day.

Cassie Bollinger and Amaya Jones of Ephrata Middle School and Carly Railing of Penn Manor High School were among 12 central Pennsylvania students in sixth through 11th grade awarded the opportunity for an essay they wrote about their health care hero such as a well-known historical figure or local community member.

As part of STEM education day, the winners gathered at Penn State College of Medicine for a full day of hands-on learning experiences, instruction and conversations with Penn State Health physicians and health care professionals.

The STEM education day and essay contest were part of Penn State Health Children’s Hospital’s Youth Health Movement platform sponsorship with the American Heart Association. The sponsorship supports educational opportunities for students throughout central Pennsylvania.