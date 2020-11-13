Three Lancaster County schools are suspending in-person instruction until Thursday because of new COVID-19 cases.

Eastern Lancaster County School District on Friday announced it's extending remote learning for students at Garden Spot High School and Garden Spot Middle School. The two schools closed Thursday and Friday of this week after the district discovered three new cases - one each at the high school, middle school and Brecknock Elementary School - and one probable case at the middle school.

District Superintendent Bob Hollister said in a letter updating families Friday there has been another COVID-19 case and three additional probable cases at the Garden Spot secondary campus.

Athletics and extracurricular events scheduled during this time will be canceled.

Manheim Central Middle School is also shifting to remote instruction until Thursday. The school has six active positive cases and eight probable cases, according to a letter sent to middle school families Friday. Approximately 88 people have consequently had to quarantine.

"The numbers above have impacted our staffing and we are unable to secure enough substitutes to cover our facilitators," the letter states, adding that new confirmed cases could extend the closure.

Schools closed for the entire upcoming week include Manheim Township High School, Manheim Township Middle School and Fulton Elementary School in Lancaster.

