Three Lancaster County schools made it onto the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges list, released Monday.

The rankings, now in their 37th year, evaluated more than 1,400 colleges and universities on factors such as student outcomes, academic reputation, faculty resources and financial resources. Schools are assigned point values out of 100, then ranked based on how they scored.

The list is meant to inform students who are looking to embark on a path to post-secondary education, though U.S. News has been criticized in the past for its focus on prestige over virtues like diversity and social mobility. It has added categories devoted to those areas in recent years.

Franklin & Marshall College, the county’s largest private liberal arts college with about 2,300 students, earned a 72 out of 100, three points lower than last year. It ranked 42nd among national liberal arts colleges, down six spots.

F&M ranked 31st among national liberal arts colleges in value with a total cost of $78,082 and discounted cost of $26,570, U.S. News reported. Fifty-seven percent of students receive need-based aid, according to U.S. News.

F&M also ranked 29th in the “best innovative” category and 26th in the “best undergraduate teaching” category.

Millersville University, the county’s largest post-secondary institution and only public university, earned 53 points out of 100, four points higher than last year. The 7,700-student university ranked ranked 97th among regional universities in the north, one spot down from where it was last year. It also ranked 29th among public regional universities, the same place it was last year.

Millersville also made the “undergraduate computer science” rankings, placing in the range of 283 to 481. In that category, only the top 282 schools received individual rankings.

Elizabethtown College, a private liberal arts college with about 1,800 students, earned 51 points out of 100, four lower than last year. That ranked Elizabethtown 117th among national liberal arts colleges, down four from last year.

Elizabethtown made the “A+ schools for B students” group with an 81% acceptance rate, an average SAT score of 1080 to 1290 and 61% of students belonging to the top 25% of their high school class.

U.S. News also recognized Elizabethtown for its engineering program, ranking the college 157th in the “best undergraduate engineering” category.aq`

Reporters were asked not to contact individual schools for comment prior to Monday’s release of this year’s U.S. News rankings.