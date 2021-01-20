Three Lancaster County restaurants are among 15 businesses the state ordered to close last week for violations of COVID-19 mitigation requirements.

The “closed by notice” orders from the state Department of Agriculture were issued for the week ending Jan. 17. The agriculture department said the 15 restaurants were given closure orders after they refused to correct violations of dining capacity limits or masking rules while an inspector was present. Lancaster city, which does its own restaurant inspections, did not issue any closure orders last week.

The Lancaster County restaurants receiving state closure notices Jan. 11-17 were:

Brickerville House, 2 28th Division Hwy, Brickerville.

Bright's Drive-In, 1025 S State St., Ephrata.

Hometown Kitchen 18 Furnace RD Quarryville. (Reinspected, allowed to reopen.)

Other restaurants statewide receiving closure notices from the agriculture department Jan. 11-17

Kuppy's Diner, Middletown, Dauphin County.

Denny's Lennies, Halifax, Dauphin County.

Villa Schiano, Elizabethville, Dauphin County.

Tony's Pizzeria & Restaurant, Highspire, Dauphin County.

Country Fare Restaurant, Myerstown, Lebanon County.

Taste of Sicily, Palmyra, Lebanon County.

Old Willow Tree Café, Myerstown, Lebanon County.

Brad's Pizza & Subs, Carlisle, Cumberland County.

Waltz Creamery and Farm House Café, Salladasburg, Lycoming County.

Tunnelton Inn, Saltsburg, Indiana County. (Reinspected, allowed to reopen.)

Cenacolo, North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County. (Reinspected, allowed to reopen.)

Mel's Place, Cabot, Butler County.

Since Dec. 10, when a three-week ban on indoor dining began, the agriculture department issued 148 “closure by notice” orders to restaurants that violated the dining ban or ignored other rules, including 24 in Lancaster County.

The closure notices don’t necessarily mean a restaurant will shut down. If it continues to operate, it will be referred to the Department of Health for further measures which so far has sued 40 restaurants in Commonwealth Court for allowing indoor dining during the three-week ban on dine-in services. Seven Lancaster County restaurants were named in those lawsuits.

The agriculture department’s weekly reports on COVID-19 restaurant inspections do not include data from the 140 local health departments and six counties that do their own enforcement of the state’s health code. In Lancaster County, Lancaster city is the only municipality that conducts its own restaurant inspections.