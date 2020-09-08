Three Lancaster County residents were killed and several more were injured Saturday morning in a two-car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County.

Santana Ashford, 34, Gabrielle Ashford, 24, and a 14-year-old boy died in the 11:14 a.m. crash in the eastbound lanes near Exit 320 (Phoenixville/Malvern) in Tredyffrin Township, state police said in a press release Monday night. The Chester County coroner’s office identified the teenager as Jehu Young Jr., according to the Associated Press.

Tredyffrin Township is about 60 miles east of Lancaster city via the turnpike.

Gabrielle Ashford was driving a 2006 Nissan Armada with six passengers, police said in the press release. Diane Ashford, 53, suffered unknown injuries, and 18-year-old Precious Richardson suffered minor injuries. An 8-year-old girl suffered serious injuries, and an 11-year-old boy was treated and released, although police did not specify if he was hospitalized.

The other car involved in the crash — a 2009 Volkswagen two-door coupe — was driven by Jackson Yobo, 19. He and a 24-year-old female passenger, whom police did not identify, suffered minor injuries. Both are from Lancaster, according to the press release.

State police did not release details of the crash, saying only that it involved an overturned vehicle.

The crash shut down the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between the Downingtown and Valley Forge exits for six hours.

The investigation is ongoing, police said in the press release.