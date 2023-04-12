Editor's note: A previous version of this story included only two Lancaster County teams qualifying for the world championship competition. The story has since been updated to include a third Lancaster County team that has qualified.

Montessori Academy of Lancaster, Solanco High School and Manheim Township Middle School Odyssey of the Mind teams have earned spots in the world championship competition in East Lansing, Michigan, in May.

The two teams were among six from Lancaster County schools participating in the statewide tournament at Lock Haven University April 1. Those who placed first or second in one of 15 divisions moved on to the world championship at Michigan State University May 24 to 27. Odyssey of the Mind is a creative problem-solving program for students worldwide in K-12 and college.

Each year, Odyssey of the Mind teams are presented with a list of problems and must select one to solve over the course of six months leading up to regional, then state and world competitions. In Pennsylvania, the teams were split by problem and division (either elementary, middle or high school), with the top two teams in each division qualifying for the world championship.

Montessori Academy of Lancaster won first place in problem 5, “The Most Dramatic Problem Ever!!!” under Division 1, or the elementary level. Manheim Township Middle School placed second under Division 2, or the middle school level of the same problem.

Other Manheim Township School District schools Bucher Elementary and Landis Run Intermediate as well as Lampeter-Strasburg School District’s Martin Meylin Middle School and a second team from Solanco School District's Solanco High School competed but didn’t qualify for the world championship.

Corey Fogelman, who coaches the Manheim Township Middle School team alongside his wife Kelly, said they’ll be the first Manheim Township team to compete in the world competition since 2011.

The team is composed of six eighth-grade students: Marisol Irvine, Delaney Stockbauer, Anna McCamant, Nora Hudack, Claire Pinzer, and the Folgemans’ daughter Piper.

“It’s honestly amazing,” Marisol said. “It’s an amazing opportunity to just be there and to get in after 12 years - it’s kind of mind blowing.”

To solve “The Most Dramatic Problem Ever!!!” students created a play involving a character overreacting two or three times to relatively small problems, with the last overreaction being similar to a “the boy who cried wolf,” Piper said.

On Montessori's team is fourth-grade student Maisie Rich, third-grade students Sophia Wang and Jackson Conrad, and second-grade students Collin Dinardi and Lilya Carrigan. The team is led by teammate Collin Dinardi’s mother, Meghan Dinardi.

"I'll make it public that there is a secret formula to success in this program and this team has mastered it," said Meghan Dinardi. "The secret is: exceptional creativity, thinking outside of the box, resilience in the face of adversity, supporting team members, listening with an open mind, willingness to take risks, perseverance, compromise, and compassion. A team can't make it to world finals without having developed these skills."

This will be the third year in a row the Solanco High School sends a team to the world championship, said Coach Caley Roark, who also works as a gifted education teacher at the school.

The Solanco High School team – which includes students Lexi Groff, Emma Kline, Autumn Butler, Caleb Cutler, Tae Martin, Grace Pursel and Lucy Costigan – won first place in Division 3 answering Problem 2 “Because iCan.”

“I am really excited to be going to Worlds again, because this year our team worked really well together and have created something really special,” said Senior Emma Kline, who placed sixth with the Solanco High School team that attended the world championships last year. “Everything in our performance is well made and designed creatively and with intentional artistry.”

Each student must pay $650 to cover travel and board for the world competition (a total of $5,920 for Manheim Township Middle School and $3,250 for Montessori). In the next month the middle school team hopes to host a bake sale, a carwash and to receive funding through a grant to meet that goal. Montessori is currently planning avenues of fundraising as well.

Donations to the Manheim Township Middle School team can be made through their GoFundMe page https://lanc.news/OMChampionships or by contacting coach Corey Fogelman at coreyfoglemanmd@gmail.com. Meghan Dinardi can be contacted at Meghan.N.Morel@gmail.com for more information or inquiries about donating to the team.

Roark said the Solanco High School team isn't actively seeking donations but if the team will provide updates on its progress through its Instagram account at Solanco_hs_gifted.